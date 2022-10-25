Rishab Shetty's Kantara accused of plagiarism by a famous Kerala music band

Rishab Shetty's Kantara, which is riding high success with rave reviews and blockbuster numbers at the box office, has now hit a roadblock with a controversy. A famous music band from Kerala, Thaikudam Bridge accused the Kantara movie of plagiarism. The music band mentioned that Varaha Roopam song from the film is a copy of their song, Navarasam. On Monday, Thaikudam Bridge took to Instagram and shared that they will be taking legal action against the makers of Kantara for plagiarism. In their post, the band wrote that the team has indulged in a blatant infringement of copyright laws as the song Varaha Roopam had been copied from their song, Navarasam.

Thaikudam Bridge shared a collage poster of Navarasam and Varaha Roopam song and penned a statement, which read, "We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore, we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgment of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team." However, the Kantara team is yet to react to plagiarism reports. Neither Rishab Shetty nor Hombale Films have reacted to the plagiarism allegation yet.