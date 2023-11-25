Rishab Shetty's Kantara - Chapter 1 will unveil first look on THIS date

Hombale Films' Rishab Shetty action thriller Kantara took the big screen by storm in 2022 which has captivated audiences with its divine and soulful story rooted in the heartlands of India. The film's success reached new heights, and the anticipation for a sequel reached a fever pitch among the audiences. In a surprising twist, the makers have announced a prequel to Kantara, officially titled Kantara - Chapter 1.

Taking to social media, the makers of the film shared a grand announcement on the release of the first look of the film. Hombale Films’s X (formerly Twitter) revealed the poster with the caption, "Step into the sacred echoes of the past, where divinity weaves through every frame. Stay enchanted for a glimpse into the unseen!.” The poster features a fiery backdrop, resembling a forest, with flames spilling across it. The caption reads, "It's not just light. It's a Darshana." The film is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and English.

More about Rishab Shetty’s Kantara

The production house's announcement is sure to take audiences on a captivating journey, as Kantara has captivated global audiences with its storytelling, performances, editing, and divine music. Exploring the profound connection between humans and divinity, the film became a blockbuster sensation.

Moreover, the film's intense climax and Rishabh Shetty's never-before-seen avatar left an indelible mark on audiences. The 25-minute pre-climax sequence set a new benchmark for Indian cinema, and expectations for the prequel are sky-high.

Kantara Chapter 1 will commence filming with a Muhurat Pooja on November 27th. A grand and elaborate set has been constructed for the film, where actor-director Rishab Shetty, producer Vijay Kiragandur, and the rest of the cast and crew will be present. Following the Muhurat Pooja, the makers will begin principal photography in December, with the rest of the cast to be announced soon.

Upcoming projects from the Hombale production house

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is gearing up to take audiences on an action-packed adventure with the much-anticipated Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, bringing together the powerhouse duo of Prashanth Neel and Prabhas. Shruti Haasan is seen playing the female lead in the film. The film is set for a worldwide release on December 22, 2023.

