Rishab Shetty's Kantara plagiarism row dismissed by Kerala Court; Varah Roopam back on screens
The Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the plea of music brand Thaikkudam Bridge on Rishab Shetty's Kantara and lifted interim order against Varaha Roopam song.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara is in the headlines as the popular song Varaha Roopam's original version has been removed from the OTT, following the plagiarism row by the music brand Thaikkudam Bridge. The latest update, however, is that the Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the plea and lifted the ban on the Varaha Roopam song.
The makers of Kantara have been fighting a case in court ever since a Kerala-based music brand Thaikudam Bridge, sought legal action for allegedly copying one of their songs, Navarasam. A few days ago, the court ruled in favour of the band and ordered the Varaha Roopam song to be removed from the film. The song was also removed from the OTT and replaced with a new version. Now, the Kantara plagiarism row has taken a new turn now as Kerala Court dismissed the plea.
It's a victory for Kantara as the court dismissed their plea citing a lack of jurisdiction. With this, Varaha Roopam will be back on screens. Yes, the interim order against the 'soul of the Kantara' Varaha Roopam has been cancelled. The original version of the song can be played in theaters and OTT.
However, it is yet to be known if the OTT platform will replace the original version of Varaha Roopam.
Kantara OTT release
It is to be noted that the removal of the original version of Varaha Roopam, evoked various reactions from the audiences. Several fans have been upset with the new version of Varaha Roopam. Many netizens also took to Twitter and shared their views regarding the same.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara is finally available for streaming online. The film was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime videos on November 24, in South languages. After the removal of Varaha Roopam from OTT, the band took to their social media handle and wrote, “Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song N A V A R A S A M from the movie KANTARA."
About Kantara
Kantara, which also stars Kishore, Sapthami Gowda and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles, is a tale set in a fictional forest called Kantara, where certain traditions create a man vs nature conflict. Rishab Shetty not only directed the film but also played a double role. It is bankrolled by KGF fame producers Hombale Films.