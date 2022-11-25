Rishab Shetty's Kantara plagiarism row dismissed by Kerala Court; Varah Roopam back on screens

Rishab Shetty's Kantara is in the headlines as the popular song Varaha Roopam's original version has been removed from the OTT, following the plagiarism row by the music brand Thaikkudam Bridge. The latest update, however, is that the Kozhikode District Court in Kerala dismissed the plea and lifted the ban on the Varaha Roopam song. The makers of Kantara have been fighting a case in court ever since a Kerala-based music brand Thaikudam Bridge, sought legal action for allegedly copying one of their songs, Navarasam. A few days ago, the court ruled in favour of the band and ordered the Varaha Roopam song to be removed from the film. The song was also removed from the OTT and replaced with a new version. Now, the Kantara plagiarism row has taken a new turn now as Kerala Court dismissed the plea.

It's a victory for Kantara as the court dismissed their plea citing a lack of jurisdiction. With this, Varaha Roopam will be back on screens. Yes, the interim order against the 'soul of the Kantara' Varaha Roopam has been cancelled. The original version of the song can be played in theaters and OTT. However, it is yet to be known if the OTT platform will replace the original version of Varaha Roopam.