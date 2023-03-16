Rishab Shetty's Kantara to be screened in Geneva on Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary

RRR put the South Indian film industry on the global map. The widely popular movie starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role has been garnering praise worldwide after its track Naatu Naatu won the Oscars. Along with RRR, the Tamil language documentary The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the Oscars 2023. While Indians are thrilled with these big wins at the Oscars, here’s another exciting news for the South film fraternity- Rishab Shetty directed Kantara will be screened at the United Nations in Geneva on March 17. This date also marks Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary.

Kantara takes global stage

Recent reports confirmed that Rishab Shetty has already reached Geneva and completed the oral submission. In a recent tweet by the Centre for Global Affairs & Public Policy, it was confirmed that the actor-director will talk about the role of Indian Cinema in spreading awareness about the environment, climate, and conservation. The tweet reads, “#Kantara greatly inspires people to be aware of #environmental challenges and positively respond to challenges of conserving local #ecologies by appealing to their emotions. @shetty_rishab will be talking about Indian Cinema's role in fostering discussions on environment, climate & conservation, at UNHRC Session in Geneva. CGAPP Director Anindya Sengupta met him on the sidelines of the Session as #Kantara star brings Indian stories to world stage.”

About Kantara

The director has earlier confirmed that there will be Kantara 2 which will be hitting the theatres in 2024. It is actually a prequel to the story told in Kantara. The plot narrates the story of Kaadubettu Shiva and his father in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka and revolves around the regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola. Actor Rishab Shetty has been seen in a double role as the protagonist Shiva and his father in the movie. The movie which gained huge commercial success was originally released only in Kannada and was later dubbed into Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

