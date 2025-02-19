Rishab Shetty’s wife Pragathi Shetty shares adorable throwback post from their anniversary celebrations; see PICS

Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty are undeniably one of the most adorable couples in the film industry right now. Their love story, which started long before Rishab burst into the limelight, has been one to marvel at.

The power couple celebrated their eighth anniversary on February 9th, with an intimate and private ceremony. Pragathi took to Instagram to share some of the pictures from the special day, where she could be seen sharing some adorable moments with Rishab and her kids.

In her caption to the post, she wrote, “To one of the best days and memories, where love felt like a celebration.”

In the pictures shared by the Kantara costume designer, the couple along with their two children could be seen enjoying a gala time at the beach. The spot was also decorated with flowers.

Check out the post here:

Rishab Shetty first met Pragathi at a movie event, where the duo got talking. Reportedly, it started with a few casual conversations on Facebook, which later blossomed into love.

Rishab and Pragathi tied the knot in 2017 in what the Kantara star describes as an arranged marriage with his best friend.

Rishab Shetty was of course last seen in the spectacular Kantara, which he wrote, directed, and starred in. Following this, the actor has not featured in any full-length roles. However, the Kannada star has signed multiple projects since and has committed to delivering several pan-Indian blockbusters.

First and foremost, the actor will next be seen in Kantara: Chapter One, a prequel to Kantara: A Legend. According to reports, the shooting of the film is nearly complete with only a few portions left to be shot. Kantara: Chapter One is expected to be released on October 2, 2025, in theaters.

Post the massive success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty’s image has exceeded borders and the actor has also signed a few pan-Indian projects. The actor will next be seen portraying the role of India’s brave warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, directed by Sandeep Singh. The film is expected to release on 21st January, 2027.

Rishab Shetty will also portray the role of Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma’s PVCU film Jai Hanuman.