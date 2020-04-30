Rishi Kapoor death: Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan offer condolences to the Bollywood star’s family

Taking to their Twitter spaces, Mollywood stars Mohanlal, Mammootty and Dulquer Salmaan offered condolences to the family of late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor.

Following the demise of Bollywood’s legendary actor , Mollywood stars including Mammootty, Mohanlal and Dulquer Salmaan have offered condolences to the family of Rishi Kapoor. Taking to the micro blogging website Twitter, the stars expressed their shock over the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise. Several other south celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan have also mourned the death of Rishi Kapoor on Twitter. As fans of Rishi Kapoor and celebrities paid respect to the actor on Twitter, #RIPRishikapoor has become a top trend.

Mammootty wrote on Twitter, “The biggest romantic icon of the 70s. I've been a fan and keenly observed him as he was my favorite of all Kapoors up until his generation. His growth from romantic hero to the roles and performances he matured to showed the caliber of the actor in him. A devastating loss. My condolences and prayers with the entire Kapoor family.” Along with the emotional post, he also shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor.

A loss to indian cinema one cannot put down in words. RIP Rishi Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/V008naymyE — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) April 30, 2020

Mohanlal shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor and captioned it, “Loss of a legend... Rishi Kapoor... heartbreaking... #RishiKapoor”. Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, stated on Twitter, “A loss to indian cinema one cannot put down in words. RIP Rishi Kapoor”. Rishi Kapoor was admitted for an infection at a hospital in Mumabi on Wednesday morning. Before getting admitted to the hospital, he reportedly complained that he was not feeling well. He was getting treated at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

