Rishi Kapoor Death: Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun pay their respect to the legendary actor

Taking to their social media spaces, south stars Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun paid tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to their social media pages, south stars Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun posted their tributes to the late Bollywood actor . While Samantha shared a photo on her Instagram space while paying her tribute, Allu Arjun took to Twitter and posted an emotional message. He stated that he had always admired the versatile performances of Rishi Kapoor and offered his condolences to the family of Rishi Kapoor.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “Grief-stricken by the demise of the charismatic actor Rishi Kapoor ji . A Versatile Performer... who I always admired. An actor from a legendary family entertaining us for decades gone too soon. Condolences to the entire family. RIP.” Several celebrities from the south including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi took to their social media spaces to expressed how shocked they were in hearing the news of the actor’s demise.

Check out Samantha Akkineni and Allu Arjun's tribute for Rishi Kapoor below:

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 after battling for two years with leukaemia. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Media reports suggest that his wife and actor was by his side when he breathed his last. A statement from Rishi’s family stated, “Yes, he is no more,” Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor told Hindustan Times. Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

