Rishi Kapoor Death: Chiranjeevi devastated by the news; Kamal Haasan offers condolences

Taking to Twitter, Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan and Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi offered their condolences to the late actor Rishi Kapoor's family.

Following the news of Bollywood actor ’s demise, social media is filled with condolence messages to the actor’s family. Taking to their Twitter accounts, south megastars Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan paid their tributes to the actor and offered condolences to his family. While Kamal Haasan stated how unbelievable the news was, Chiranjeevi stated that he was devastated with the news. He also shared a photo of himself along with Rishi Kapoor from an event.

Kamal Haasan wrote, “Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family”. Chiranjeevi, wrote, “Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace.”

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today after a long battle with leukemia. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of feeling unwell. When he breathed his last, he was surrounded by his loving wife and son . While announcing the news, Rishi’s family urged people to follow the law and requested them to stay indoors. Rishi Kapoor returned to India during September 2019 following his treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. Earlier in February, the actor was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with an infection.

