Rishi Kapoor Death: Radikaa Sarathkumar shares a THROWBACK photo with the actor; Recalls memories with him

Kollywood actor Radikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter space and shared a throwback photo, in which she was seen with Rishi Kapoor, Sarathkumar and Prakash Raj.

While celebrities across the country have been sharing memories and photos of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor following his demise today, Kollywood’s veteran actor Rqadikaa Sarathkumar took to her Twitter handle and shared a throwback photo with , in which her husband and actor Sarathkumar and Prakash Raj can also be seen along with Radikaa and Rishi Kapoor. Sharing the photo, she recalled memories with him and expressed how devastating the news made her feel.

She wrote on Twitter, “#RishiKapoor had so much passion for his work,had no patience for mundaneness. Was a great honour to share screen space with him in #Naseefapnaapna. We shared some wonderful moments , he had great respect for actors in South and said it was a moment of learning with the greats”. As soon as she shared the photo on Twitter, it caught the attention of the fans and followers of the actors and they shared it on other social media platforms too.

Check out Radikaa Sarathkumar's tribute for Rishi Kapoor below:

#RishiKapoor had so much passion for his work,had no patience for mundaneness. Was a great honour to share screen space with him in #Naseefapnaapna. We shared some wonderful moments , he had great respect for actors in South and said it was a moment of learning with the greats. pic.twitter.com/1mmwtBXKls — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 30, 2020

After being treated in UK for his cancer for more than two years, Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai in September 2019. He passed away in Mumbai today after getting treated for an infection at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday morning. The actor's last rites were performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai. Media reports suggest that Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani has sought special permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs to travel to Mumbai from Delhi. , , Kareena Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan among the celebrities close to the veteran actor to the hospital to be with Neetu and .

