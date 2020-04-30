Rishi Kapoor Demise: Rajinikanth is heartbroken over the death of the legendary actor

Taking to his Twitter space, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth expressed how heartbroken he was to know about the demise of his dear friend Rishi Kapoor.

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor passed away at 67 in Mumbai and the news was revealed by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter space. According to reports, he was with his wife by his side when he breathed his last on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth expressed how heartbroken he was to know the news of the legendary actor’s death. He wrote on the micro blogging website, Rajinikanth wrote, “Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor”

was admitted for an infection at a hospitalised on Wednesday morning. Before getting admitted to the hospital, he reportedly complained that he was not feeling well. He was getting treated at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's elder brother and actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed the hospitalisation to a media house. Fans and followers of the actor took to the micro-blogging site to pay a tribute to the legendary actor.

Check out Rajinikanth's tweet for Rishi Kapoor below:

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

Kapoor, who is an active Twitter user with over 3.5 million followers, has not Tweeted any post after April 2. In 2018, Rishi Kapoor opened up that he was diagnosed with cancer. The actor was in New York for about one year to receive treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering completely. Post return to India, Kapoor's health had been making headlines every now and then.

In February, he was admitted to a hospital for a minor procedure. The news of the actor’s demise has now taken over the internet, at a time when celebrities are mourning the demise of Irrfan Khan, who passed away yesterday.

