Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh and others are heartbroken

The Indian cinema has woke up to another sad news and celebs are totally shocked by Rishi Kapoor's demise. South celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh and others are heartbroken.
15856 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2020 10:37 am
Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital last night, passed away today, April 30. He was 67. After Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood film industry has lost another phenomenal actor. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and broke the news with his fans. He tweeted, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed." Minutes after the news was out on social media, many celebrities from the film industry expressed their grief over the actor's demise. The Indian cinema has woke up to another sad news and celebs are totally shocked by Rishi Kapoor's demise. 

Bollywood and South beauty Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and expressed her shock. She wrote, "OMG! This cannot be happening." Hansika Motwani is in disbelief that Rishi Kapoor is no more among us. She wrote, "This can’t be true ! OMG please !!!"

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "NO NO NO!! This is heartbreaking ! In loss of words. Unable to process that @chintskap sir is no longer with us! It’s a huge loss to the world ! May your soul RIP. You will always be remembered Red heart 2020 can’t get worse !."

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor had told PTI last night.  The Kapoor and Sons actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. He was being treated for a year before he was back to India. 

Rishi Kapoor's upcoming project was a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" with Deepika Padukone.

