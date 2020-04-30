Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh and others are heartbroken

The Indian cinema has woke up to another sad news and celebs are totally shocked by Rishi Kapoor's demise. South celebs like Kajal Aggarwal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh and others are heartbroken.

Veteran actor , who had been admitted to a Mumbai hospital last night, passed away today, April 30. He was 67. After Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood film industry has lost another phenomenal actor. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and broke the news with his fans. He tweeted, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed." Minutes after the news was out on social media, many celebrities from the film industry expressed their grief over the actor's demise. The Indian cinema has woke up to another sad news and celebs are totally shocked by Rishi Kapoor's demise.

Bollywood and South beauty Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and expressed her shock. She wrote, "OMG! This cannot be happening." Hansika Motwani is in disbelief that Rishi Kapoor is no more among us. She wrote, "This can’t be true ! OMG please !!!"

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor passes away: Check out the veteran actor's rare and unseen photos

Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, "NO NO NO!! This is heartbreaking ! In loss of words. Unable to process that @chintskap sir is no longer with us! It’s a huge loss to the world ! May your soul RIP. You will always be remembered Red heart 2020 can’t get worse !." This can’t be true ! OMG please !!! — Hansika (@ihansika) April 30, 2020

2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir I’m sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you’ve always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences pic.twitter.com/oAjpxGnK3m — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

OMG! This cannot be happening — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

NO NO NO!! This is heartbreaking ! In loss of words. Unable to process that @chintskap sir is no longer with us! It’s a huge loss to the world ! May your soul RIP. You will always be remembered 2020 can’t get worse ! — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for Bollywood . This has to be the darkest day and week for the film industry . My thoughts and prayers for to his family . #RipRishiji — Hansika (@ihansika) April 30, 2020

Oh no..can't be true..pls someone tell me its a false news..we cannot lose #RishiKapoor — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) April 30, 2020

Could 2020 get any worse???? First #COVIDー19 and then a huge loss for the industry with the passing away of #irfankhan and now #Rishikapoor what an actor!!! #RIP sir !!! We will all miss you !! You were truly an inspiration to all of us!! — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) April 30, 2020

"He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now," Randhir Kapoor had told PTI last night. The Kapoor and Sons actor had returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US. He was being treated for a year before he was back to India.

Rishi Kapoor's upcoming project was a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern" with .

ALSO READ | Rishi Kapoor: From Karz to Chandni; Iconic movies of the legendary star which showed his versatile acting

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×