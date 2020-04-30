Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Mahesh Babu pays condolences to Ranbir Kapoor and family; Ram Charan is heartbroken

Many celebrities from the film industry are in shock and disbelief over the actor's death. South celebs like Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan also took to social media as they mourned the death of the phenomenal actor, Rishi Kapoor.

One of the most celebrated and veteran actor , who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 left for his heavenly abode today morning at 8:45 AM. After undergoing treatment in the US for a year, he had returned to India in September 2019. Celebrities from the film industry are in shock and disbelief over the actor's death. South celebs like Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan also took to social media as they mourned the death of the phenomenal actor.

Sharing a lovely picture of Rishi Kapoor, Ram Charan tweeted, "Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr Kapoor's family."

Superstar Mahesh Babu says Rishi Kapoor is an irreplaceable loss in the world of cinema. Paying condolences to and his family, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace.."

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

Also Read: RIP Rishi Kapoor: Jr NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and others are heartbroken and shocked

A day after Irrfan Khan passed away, Bollywood has lost another true gem. Kajal Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared an image of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor from their film, D-Day. She wrote, "Within 24 hours. How can this even be ? So devastating."

Bollywood is devastated and the entire film fraternity is mourning the death of these two phenomenal actors.

Within 24 hours. How can this even be ? So devastating. pic.twitter.com/QKsyo3RTmK — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 30, 2020

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×