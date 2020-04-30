Rishi Kapoor predicted huge stardom for Priya Varrier; Actress gets emotional as she recalls it & pays tribute

South actress and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier recalled the day when Rishi Kapoor made her and millions of her fans very happy.

Bollywood's veteran star passed away today at a hospital in Mumbai after battling with cancer for two years. Many celebrities are expressing their shock and are in disbelief that Rishi Kapoor is no more among us. A day after Irrfan Khan passed away, Indian Cinema lost another phenomenal actor, Rishi Kapoor. The Kapoor and Sons star has left memories behind and today, as he is no more, South actress and wink sensation Priya Prakash Varrier recalled the day when Rishi Kapoor made her and millions of her fans very happy.

Rishi Kapoor predicted, “huge stardom” for her. In 2018, Rishi had Tweeted, “I predict huge Stardom for this girl. Priya Warrier. So expressive,coy coquettish yet innocent. My dear Priya, you going to give all others in your age group a run for their money. God Bless and the best to you! Mere time mein naheen ayeen aap! Kyon? Lol.”

Rishi Kapoor debuted in Raj Kapoor's (his father) 1970 film Mera Naam Joker, playing a childhood role of his father. His popular films are Chandni, Heena and Bol Radha Bol, Yeh Vaada Raha, 102 Not Out, Namastey London (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Patiala House (2010), Kapoor and Sons (2016).

This is a terrible week in Indian Cinema

Credits :Instagram

