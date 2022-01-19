Rising Stars: Anand Deverakonda to Krithi Shetty; 7 young actors to bet on

Gone are the days when regional cinema was considered the underdog of Indian cinema. South Indian cinema is currently the most growing market in every way possible. With movies like Jai Bhim, Drishyam 2, The Great Indian Kitchen, or making the audience groove to chartbuster songs Srivalli, Saami Saami, and Naatu Naatu, regional cinema is serving up some truly groundbreaking content. The audience is exploring a whole new cinematic world like never before, thanks to rise of OTT content. The industry is full of opportunities. Newbies like Ashok Galla, who is Mahesh Babu's nephew, and Ashish Reddy, producer Dil Raju's nephew recently made their debut and have managed to hog the limelight. Introducing young actors has only resulted in new narrative techniques, refreshingly different kinds of storytelling. Today, let's take a look at the rising stars of the South Indian film industry or safe to say, the actors you can bet on.

Anand Deverakonda:

Anand has definitely got the benefit of being Vijay Deverakonda's younger brother but equally, he has proved his capabilities. Anand Deverakonda has managed to crack the success formula with his 2 films Middle-class Melodies and Pushpaka Vimanam.

Pranav Mohanlal:

Unlike other star kids, Pranav Mohanlal keeps himself away from the media glare. He faced the camera first time at the age of 11 and then made his debut in Mollywood with the 2002 movie 'Onnaman'. The young star might be media-shy but sure knows to grab the spotlight with his prowess in acting.

Kalyani Priyadarshan:

Kalyani Priyadarshan is among the rising stars of the South Indian film industry. Her unmatchable onscreen charm and transformation after her debut film have caught everyone's attention. Her upcoming film Hridayam co-starring Pranav Mohanlal is already making the right noise. Let's see what's in store for her.

Panja Vaisshnav Tej:

Mega nephew and younger brother of Sai Dharam Tej, Vaisshnav Tej conquered hearts with his first film, Uppena. Now, he is gearing up for a mass makeover for a film with Sithara Entertainments.

Krithi Shetty:

Krithi Shetty got critical acclaim right from her first film, film Uppena co-starring Panja Vaisshnav Tej. While the film has major flaws, the lead actors managed to shine with their flawless acts. The debutants Vaisshnav and Krithi manage to pull off the detailing of their characters well. Her role in Naga Chaitanya and Nagarjuna's latest release Bangarraju managed to grab the attention.

Kalidas Jayaram:

Kalidas played the role of a transgender named Sathar in the Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal and it has been a game changer role for him. The audiences' acceptance is his biggest reward. He has a long way to go!

Anupama Parameswaran:

She is already making waves with her incredible talent. The stunner is best known for her debut role as Mary George in the Malayalam film Premam. She recently managed to turn enough heads with her role in Rowdy Boys opposite debutant Ashish Reddy (nephew of producer Dil Raju). A Malayali-girl, Anupama Parameswaran kickstarted her journey in Telugu cinema with Trivikram Srinivas’s movie A…Aa followed by films like Premam, Shatamanam Bhavati and Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi. Anupama is going extra mile with each upcoming project.

