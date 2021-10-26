Ritu Varma's royal blue saree by Kresha Bajaj with a backless blouse makes for a romantic number; Yay or Nay?

Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma are leaving no stone unturned to promote their much-awaited film, Varudu Kaavalenu. The lead actors of the film are enjoying every bit of promotions in style. Ritu Varma is yet again turning heads with her sexy look in an embellished blue saree by Kresha Bajaj.

Ritu is setting the internet on fire as she teams her royal blue saree with a backless blouse thus making it for a romantic number this festive season. Styled by Neeraja Kona, Ritu completed her look with open straight hair, blue eyeshadow, and accessorised with diamond earrings. Head to tow, she looked perfect!

Take a look:

Fashion plays an important role for celebrities, especially during awards shows and promotions and Ritu Varma is slaying it like a boss.

Varudu Kaavalenu is a rom-com and directed by debutant Lakshmi Sowjanya and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Nadhiya, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and Harshavardhan will be seen in the supporting roles.

The film hits the big screens on 29 October 2021.