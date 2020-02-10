Riyaz Khan joins Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan; See Photo

Actor Riyaz Khan took to his Instagram account and shared a picture, while revealing that he has joined the sets of Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad.

In yet another exciting news to the fans of Ponniyin Selvan, popular antagonist Riyaz Khan took to his Instagram space and announced that he has joined the sets of the Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, while revealing that the shooting of his portion is happening in Hyderabad. In December last year, the actor revealed that he is also a part of the ace director’s much awaited project. It was earlier reported that some portions of the movie were being shot in Pondicherry.

Reports suggest that the makers will start a lengthy shooting schedule in Sri Lanka, after wrapping up the portions in India. So far, it has been confirmed that Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi and Karthi will be seen as Vandiya Devan, Arulmozhi Varman and Aditya Karikalan. It is speculated that will be seen as a baddie, which hits that she will be playing the role of Nandini Devi – the most important character in the Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Jayaram, Lal and Kishore are also part of the project.

Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam co-writing the project. Jeyamohan has penned down the dialogues, which will be totally based on the novel. Reports claim that AR Rahman will be scoring the music. The film went on floors on December 13, 2019, in Thailand. Notably, so far three actors including Keerthy Suresh, Anushka Shetty and Radhakrishnan Parthiban have backed out of the movie.

Credits :Instagram

