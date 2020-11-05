EXCLUSIVE: RJ Balaji gets candid about working with Nayanthara for Mookuthi Amman

RJ Balaji said that Nayanthara was the easiest person to work with. He also opened up about the film's OTT release.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, RJ Balaji opened up about his upcoming film Mookuthi Amman starring Nayanthara as the lead actor. The film is set to release on Diwali 2020 and it is one of the most anticipated films of Kollywood. During the interview, the director and actor also spoke about the making of the devotional drama and how Nayanthara was the easiest person to work with. He said that Nayanthara is a professional actor who exactly knows what she wants.

RJ Balaji said, “She is the easiest person to work with. One can see her in her caravan two hours before her scheduled timing and she would not mind if the shoot gets delayed.” About the film’s OTT release, RJ Balaji said that though it was not something that he had planned, one has to keep up with the trends. “There’s no point in waiting for theatres to reopen to release Mookuthi Amman, as 90 percent of the film’s shooting was finished even before the pandemic”, he said.

Directed by RJ Balaji, Mookuthi Amman is a devotional drama, which will get a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Diwali. The makers released the film’s trailer during the Dussehra festival and it has received tremendous applaud from the fans and followers of the film. A couple of days back, the video of the first single titled ‘Aadi Kutthu’ was also released by the makers. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation.

