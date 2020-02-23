RJ Balaji REVEALS details about Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman

RJ Balaji took to his Twitter space and revealed that his next film, Mookuthi Ammanwill be more entertaining than his last directorial LKG.

Lady superstar Nayanthara will be next seen playing a titular role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. The film went on floors in November last year. While we are waiting to see the movie, RJ Balaji took to Twitter and revealed that the film will be more entertaining than his last film LKG. LKG hit the big screens in February last year. Thanking the fans and those who helped the movie’s success, the actor/director promised that Mookuthi Amman will be double entertaining than LKG.

He wrote, “One year of #LKG .! Our first step... A small film made with all our heart and you guys made it a memorable one ..! Thank you for all the trust, love and support..! We promise to double the entertainment with #MookuthiAmman”. Earlier, RJ Balaji put out a Tweet stating that 90% of the film’s shooting has been completed.

The film is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film. The initial reports claimed that the film will be a satirical comedy. However, RJ Balaji cleared the air stating that Mookuthi Amman will be a devotional film, which will come as a 'treat for the family audience'. Meanwhile, Nayanthara’s last outing was with Rajinikanth in Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film hit the big screens on January 9. The film is produced by Lyca productions.

