RJ Balaji shares a spoof poster of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris; Says they won with Mookuthi Amman’s blessings
We all know that RJ Balaji is known for his witty sense of humour. With his rib ticking jokes, the actor and director is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Mookuthi Amman. In a recent post, Balaji has shared a poster of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Sharing the poster, he has mentioned that they both won in the elections with Mookuthi Amman’s blessings.
He also congratulated them both for the great victory. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman has Nayanthara in the lead role, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a pivotal role. The makers had planned to release the film on May 1. But it did not happen owing to the lockdown. The film is all set to get a direct release on Disney+ Hotstar on Diwali 2020. The film’s trailer was released on the occasion of Vijayadashami.
#MookuthiAmman துணையால் வெற்றிப் பெற்ற American president and Vice President ku வாழ்த்துக்கள்..! pic.twitter.com/bCwldOM8CZ
— RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) November 8, 2020
So far, the makers have released two video songs and both the songs are receiving positive reviews from fans. RJ Balaji said during an interview with Pinkvilla that the film will be a fun filled entertainer and fans will find it entertaining. About the film’s OTT release, RJ Balaji said that he was happy to keep up with the trends and release the film digitally though they made the film for theatrical release.