RJ Balaji tries his hand at thriller for the first time with Run Baby Run; First look poster OUT
RJ Balaji will be trying his hand at thriller for the first time with his forthcoming drama Run Baby Run. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look poster of the film, check it out.
RJ Balaji has surely come a long way from being a supporting actor to becoming a part of the top league in Tamil cinema. After being a part of some successful ventures like Mookuthi Amman, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, and Veetla Vishesham, he is all set to tap into the thriller genre with Run Baby Run. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from the suspense drama. Dropping the look, he wrote on his Twitter handle, "My first thriller...#RunBabyRun...In theatres from February 2023 !"
The poster shows RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh with troubled looks on their faces. One can see a car approaching the protagonist as he stands in the middle of the road, hinting that there is more to the story than what meets the eye. The post also announced that Run Baby Run will reach the cinema halls by February next year in 2023. The film is in the last stages of shooting.
Check out the first look poster below:
Now, coming to the film's technical crew, while Sam CS has rendered the songs and background score for the movie, S Yuva is the head of the cinematography department. Additionally, the editing for the drama is being performed by G Madan.
RJ Balaji's lineup
Along with Run Baby Run, RJ Balaji will also be seen in Gokul's directorial Singapore Saloon. He will be essaying the role of a hairstylist in his next. Going by the first look poster of the movie, it looks like the drama will talk about a hairstylist, who is back in his country from Singapore.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj will also be seen doing a special role in Singapore Saloon. This will be his second appearance on the silver screens after his Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master.
Also Read: Veetla Vishesham: RJ Balaji receives applause as he visits a theatre in Trichy; WATCH
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more