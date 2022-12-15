RJ Balaji tries his hand at thriller for the first time with Run Baby Run; First look poster OUT

RJ Balaji has surely come a long way from being a supporting actor to becoming a part of the top league in Tamil cinema. After being a part of some successful ventures like Mookuthi Amman, Naanum Rowdy Thaan, and Veetla Vishesham, he is all set to tap into the thriller genre with Run Baby Run. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from the suspense drama. Dropping the look, he wrote on his Twitter handle, "My first thriller...#RunBabyRun...In theatres from February 2023 !"

The poster shows RJ Balaji and Aishwarya Rajesh with troubled looks on their faces. One can see a car approaching the protagonist as he stands in the middle of the road, hinting that there is more to the story than what meets the eye. The post also announced that Run Baby Run will reach the cinema halls by February next year in 2023. The film is in the last stages of shooting.