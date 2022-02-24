RJ Rachana passes away due to cardiac arrest at 39; Rakshit Shetty, RJ Pradeep & more offer condolences

RJ Rachana, who was one of the most popular in Kannada for lively shows on Radio Mirchi, has passed away on Tuesday. She was reportedly just 39 years and took her breath last due to cardiac arrest. Her untimely demise has sent shock waves in the industry as many are having a hard time digesting the news.

According to reports, Rachana complained of chest pain at her residence in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar. She was rushed to the hospital but couldn't survive.

Known as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, she had become a favourite among Bengaluru’s radio listeners and earned a huge fan following with her oratory skills and unique sense of humour. She worked at Radio Mirchi for almost a decade before quitting three years. The young artist has also made special appearances in a movie titled Simpleagi Ondu Love Story in 2013, which had Rakshit Shetty in the lead.

Condolences have poured in from several people, who expressed shock and grief over the young RJ’s sudden demise. RJ Sujatha, host Niranjan Deshpande and Varshitha Seni also offered condolences.

Fellow Bengaluru RJ Pradeep shared a photo with her on Instagram, saying, “May your soul rest in peace Rachana. She was definitely one of the best jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age… What is happening.”

Actor Rakshit Shetty too took to social media to condole with Rachana's family and also express grief over the sad news."You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti!" wrote Rakshit Shetty in his tweet.

Also Read: Hamsa Nandini completes 16 cycles of chemotherapy for Breast Cancer; Says 'time for new battles'