RM34 is now Karathey Babu; Ravi Mohan takes up the political chair whose final word stirs quite the rampage

Ravi Mohan is riding high on success with his last release, Kadhalikka Neramillai, with Nithya Menen in the lead. Moreover, the actor is also a part of the highly anticipated project SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara. In the movie, Ravi will be locking horns as antagonist with Sivakarthikeyan. Amidst this, the actor has now announced his next movie, titled Karathey Babu.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ravi Mohan shared the first glimpse of his upcoming film RM34 (initial project name), which has now finalized its title as Karathey Babu.

The video starts with an ongoing session in the parliament, where several members of the ruling and opposition parties express their views. There are also simultaneous flash-forwards of fights breaking out during the session.

However, everyone goes completely silent when Ravi Mohan, dressed in all-white attire, speaks during his turn, and his final words seem to stir everyone into obedience.

Along with the video, Ravi Mohan penned, “Dear people of Tamil Nadu, I am #KaratheyBabu.”

Well, this seems to be the first time where Ravi Mohan essays the role of a political leader. The fact that he wears a completely white outfit, which is mostly seen worn by politicians, explains that he will be owning this new role to the fullest.

Meanwhile, the actor’s other project in the pipeline is Sudha Kongara’s SK25, where he will be sharing the screen space with Sivakarthikeyan and Atharvaa for the first time. If reports are to be trusted, the actor has built up a good physique for the same.

Also, his previous film Kadhalikka Neramillai has grossed a box office collection of Rs. 10 crores at the moment.