Road Trip Diaries: Ajith relaxing & having water on a deserted place in the lastest PHOTO goes viral

Thala Ajith's fans yet again go into a frenzy after his photos from bike trip go viral on social media. The Viswasam actor went on a bike trip across Russia after he wrapped up shooting for Valimai and now he is exploring every part of India. The latest photo of Ajith Kumar relaxing and having water on a deserted place has surfaced on social media.

One can see in the photo, Ajith looks tired as he takes a stop at a deserted beach of soft sand. Recently, producer Boney Kapoor also shared a few photos of the actor from his road trip. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his each dream come true. Universally Loved."

Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his each dream come true. Universally Loved. #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/vcynxZdkZ8 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 23, 2021

Ajith Kumar embarked world tour on a BMW R 1200GS sports bike soon after wrapping up the shoot of his much-anticipated film, Valimai. He visited the India-Pakistan border at Wagah, Taj Mahal in Agra and many other places.

Meanwhile, Ajith is looking forward to the grand release of filmmaker H Vinoth, produced by Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others.