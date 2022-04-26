The Road: Trisha starts work on her next with debutant director Arun Vaseegaran; See pics

Post holidaying in Mexico, Trisha is back in action. The Kollywood actress has signed her next project with debutant director Arun Vaseegaran. Titled The Road, the venture was launched with a mahurat pooja yesterday on April 25. The 96 actress took to her Instagram handle and posted some pictures from the mahurat. In the photos, Trisha can be seen in a pink silk saree with an orange border. With a simple bindi and minimal makeup, the star was a sight to behold during the launch celebration.

As per reports, the filming for the movie is likely to take place in Madurai for 50 days. Arun Vaseegaran's maiden film will have Trisha as the protagonist along with Santhosh Prathap, Shabeer, Miya George, and MS Bhaskar. Reportedly, The Road is inspired by a real-life incident that took place in Madurai a couple of decades back. Composer Sam CS has been roped in to provide the music for the venture, while cinematography will be performed by KG Venkatesh. The editing of the film will be handled by Nagooran. It is expected that as the shoot moves ahead, makers will unveil further details about the film.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, Trisha's next release is Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. This much talked about historic drama stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. Adapted from a historical fiction penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy, Ponniyin Selvan is scheduled to be out on 30 September.

