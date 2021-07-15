Roar of RRR: Master storyteller SS Rajamouli makes the impossible possible with Jr NTR and Ram Charan; WATCH

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming period drama RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role is one of the much-anticipated films of 2021. The makers are gearing up for an October 13 release and amidst the high expectations, the RRR team has released a special video titled, Roar of RRR. The makers of Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer have shared a glimpse into the making of the magnum opus RRR. The making video gives us a glimpse into what went behind making this magnum opus. Every bit of the video looks incredible and massive.

Jr NTR also shared the making video and wrote, "We hustle, we have fun! It has been such an exciting experience to work with this team for @RRRMovie. A journey I will forever cherish. Happy to share a glimpse into the making of #RRRMovie." On the other hand, Ram Charan called it a labour of love of hundreds of cast and crew members.

The biggest USP of RRR are the action scenes. "We have seen a lot of action films. But have you ever seen a fight which brings tears in your eyes? This is what you are going to experience in RRR. Action coupled with emotion is always a sure shot thing, and action without emotion is just another fight," KV Vijayendra Prasad revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla.

Check out making the video of RRR below: