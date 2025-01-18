Robinhood: After postponement from Christmas 2024, Nithiin starrer to clash with THIS film? Check details

Pushpa 2 makers, Mythri Movie Makers, had previously announced their other film, Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead roles, got postponed. The movie was supposed to hit the theaters on December 25. However, due to unforeseen reasons, the Venky Kudumula directorial got pushed back.

Now, a new release date has been announced for the film. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers revealed that Robinhood will release on March 28, 2025.

Take a look at the announcement post here:

Coincidentally, the new date for the Nithiin starrer seems to be at loggerheads with another film, which is none other than Hari Hara Veera Mallu, headed by Pawan Kalyan.

While there is no new information on this matter from either of the makers of the films, it is yet to be seen if Robinhood will further get a change of release date or if the Pawan Kalyan starrer will be rescheduled.

Coming back to the Nithiin starrer, it was earlier reported that the new date of release for Robinhood would be somewhere around February 2025.

The film itself has gone under considerable changes even before releases, including a long-standing dilemma over finalising the female lead.

While it was Rashmika Mandanna who was first approached for the role, the Pushpa 2 actress backed out due to unavailability of dates. Finally, it was Sreeleela who was roped in opposite Nithiin.

The musical score of Robinhood is headed by GV Prakash and fans are quite excited about the same. A few songs from the movie have already grabbed much attention.

