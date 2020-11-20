Robo Shankar meets cancer affected actor Thavasi at the hospital; Offers financial aid for treatment

A photo has surfaced online, where Romo Shankar can be seen consoling Thavasi and providing him financial aid.

Last week, the news of supporting actor Thavasi being diagnosed with cancer surfaced online. A video of the actor surfaced online, where he was seen seeking help from the film fraternity for his treatment. As soon as the video came up online, fans and celebrities have been sharing the same. Now, a piece of news has surfaced online stating that popular actor Robo Shankar has met Thavasi at the hospital and consoled him. The report further added that Robo Shankar offered financial help to Thavasi’s treatment.

It is to be noted that last week, Vijay Sethupathi offered Rs 10 lakh to the actor as financial aid. Sivakarthikeyan, with whom Thavasi shared the screen space in the film Varuthaadaadha Vaalibar Sangam, also offered aid for the treatment. A video showing actor Thavasi seeking financial help for his cancer treatment made the rounds on social media. The disease has taken a severe toll on Thavasi as he has lost a lot of weight, so much so that he looks unrecognisable.

“I have acted in films from Kizhakku Cheemayile (1993) to the latest Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe. I never thought that I would get such a disease,” Thavasi said in the video while seeking help from members of the film fraternity. Rajinikanth has also provided financial aid to the actor along with his son in law and critically acclaimed actor Dhanush. Other than celebrities, fans have been sharing Thavasi’s video on social media requesting everyone to do their bit to help the actor combat the situation.

Credits :News 18 Tamil

