Robo Shankar's controversial remarks on Hansika Motwani: She didn't let me touch her leg but...

Hansika Motwani is waiting for the release of the Tamil film Partner with Aadhi Pinisetty. Recently, the trailer launch event was held in Chennai and caught in controversy for Robo Shankar's remarks on Hansika. His speech on the stage, objectifying the actress is being strongly criticized on the Internet.

Robo Shankar revealed there was a scene that demanded him to touch Hansika's legs. But she objected to the scene and reportedly didn't allow him to touch her leg or even her toe. He added that she allowed Aadhi, the hero of the film, to touch her leg. The supporting star stated that there were advantages to being a hero.

Hansika Motwani who was present on stage, seemed upset with his remarks as well. However, Robo Shankar mentioned that his speech should be taken jovially, but it didn't go well down among the netizens. Several slammed him for his remarks on the actress. Even a journalist who was at the event said he crossed his line with his comments.

According to reports, the team of Partner reportedly apologized to Hansika on behalf of Robo Shankar. However, an official statement from the team has not been released on social media as well.

Upcoming projects

Partner stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Hansika Motwani, Yogi Babu, Palak Lalwani, Pandiarajan, Robo Shankar, John Vijay, Ravi Maria, Tiger Thangadurai, and others. The technical team comprises Santhosh Dhayanidhi as the music composer.

The actress is all set to headline a female-centric film titled Man. The film is directed by Igore and bankrolled by Madras Studios.

She was last seen in her wedding series, Titled Love Shaadi Drama, which is streaming on the OTT platform, Disney + Hotstar. The series showcases her grand four-day wedding with Sohael Khathuriya in Jaipur.

Hansika Motwani said in an interview with Pinkvilla that her life after marriage hasn't changed much. "It's wonderful! I think it's great to have your best friend as a roommate also. There's content, secure feeling and I think there's a lot of fun, masti."