Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to 777 Charlie: 5 must-watch South movies on OTT this week

July was decent for cinephiles. However, the month saw a plethora of movies that were released on OTT. Well, if you missed watching them on the big screen, OTT platforms have sorted it for you. One of the biggest OTT releases in July was Vikram. The film which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles was released in June and continues its blockbuster run on the digital platform. Another biggest release is R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Well, with Vikrant Rona and Rama Rao on Duty to release this Friday on the big screen, you can watch big South releases on OTT platforms right from the comfort of your house.

Take a look:

1. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect



Rocketry: The Nambi Effect starring R Madhavan in the lead role is a biographical drama based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. After a successful theatrical run, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 26. Please grab a box of tissues already as this biopic promises an emotional and inspiring experience.

2. Vikram



It's a masterpiece, believe me! Kamal Haasan's Vikram has released on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 8. This is one movie you cannot miss to watch. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International, Vikram is also available to watch in Hindi.

3. Veetla Vishesham



Veetla Vishesham, the Tamil remake of Hindi hit Badhaai Ho is streaming on Zee5. Starring Sathyaraj, Urvashi, RJ Balaji and Aparna in the lead roles, this is one remake that talks louder than the original.

4. 777 Charlie

This Rakshit Shetty starrer Kannada film, 777 Charlie is all set to premiere on Voot Select on July 29. This movie will make your hearts laugh, cry and leave an ever-lasting impact.

5. Sammathame

The romantic-comedy film Sammathame starring Kiran Abbavaram and Chandini Chowdary is another must-watch film that has been released on the OTT platform Aha.

So grab your bucket of popcorn as we have made a list of the movies for you to watch on OTT.

Also Read| Sita Ramam Trailer OUT: Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanns's next is a tale of love, fate and courage