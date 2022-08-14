Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and RRR: 2 South films to binge-watch on Independence Day 2022

On the eve of India's 75 years of independence, Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR, for the first time releases on television screens. RRR tells a fictional story of two real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. After a successful run at the box office and OTT platforms, SS Rajamouli's RRR is releasing in Telugu - Star Maa at 5.30 PM, in Hindi - Zee Cinema at 8 PM and in Malayalam - Asianet at 7 PM.

RRR has been the talk of the town not only in India but in the international market too. In a Netflix-arranged interaction with Russo Brothers, SS Rajamouli said, "Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West." After the interaction, Russo Brothers called SS Rajamouli the great as they tweeted, "Such an honor getting to meet THE great S.S. Rajamouli…" For the uninitiated, RRR also has Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn among others.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

To make your Independence Day even more memorable, let your homes and families become a part of the grand celebration with non-stop fun and excitement. The other film that is much-watch this Independence Day weekend is R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect might not be a patriotic film in every sense but it definitely is a must-watch film on Independence Day 2022. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. The emotional connection and the journey of Nambi not accepting the nation’s apology is what draws the audience towards the story.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Voot.