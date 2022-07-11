Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Fans get angry post the film was halted midway; R Madhavan urges to maintain peace

R Madhavan has proved his mettle not just as an actor but also as a director with his last release, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While the biopic is garnering praises from all corners, there was a small glitch in one of the theatres recently. A cinema hall in Kolkata stopped the screening of a show midway after the Bofors scan sequence was shown. The reason for their action is unknown.

Upset with the halt, a few moviegoers started a fight with theatre management, asking them the reason for the show being stopped suddenly. They further demanded a refund on their tickets. A video of fans fighting with the theatre management has surfaced on social media.

Check out the post below:

Reacting to the clip, R Madhavan took to Twitter and urged all the fans to maintain peace. He penned on the micro-blogging site, "There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon. all the love."

Meanwhile, talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, R Madhavan spilled the beans on why he wanted to make the biopic on Nambi Narayanan. He said, "It happened that I heard Nambi Narayanan's story from somebody who said there was a good-looking ISRO scientist who had an affair with a Maldivian woman and because of that he sold secrets of Indian rocketry to Pakistan. He was arrested, tortured, and almost killed, and then he came out and proved that he was innocent. So I said great ya, you know poor man's James Bond story. But, when I met him, it was like I was hit by a sledgehammer. I knew that as a person, we as a society and as a nation were missing this whole picture."

