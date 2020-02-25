Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: International singer Mary Chandler Hicks to croon a song in R Madhavan starrer

R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect has one more celeb on board who happens to be the international singer Mary Chandler Hicks. Read further to know more.

R. Madhavan is currently gearing up for his next movie titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Interestingly, the promising actor will be making his directorial debut with this very movie much to the excitement of his fans. It happens to be a biographical drama based on the life of former scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He was falsely charged with espionage in 1994 and arrested. The movie will trace his entire story as a whole.

Now, another news related to the much-anticipated movie has been doing rounds on social media which has further piqued the interest of the fans. As per the latest reports, international singer Mary Chandler Hicks has been roped in to croon one of the songs in the Madhavan starrer. She is accredited with amazing numbers like Letting Go and Never Enough. For the unversed, the music for the movie has been originally composed by Sam C.S.

(ALSO READ: Madhavan makes his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect & reunites with Simran after 17 years)

Madhavan will not only be playing the titular character in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect but has also written, produced and directed the movie. It will trace the life of Nambi Narayanan as a graduate and will also show his journey of becoming a scientist. The character of Meena Nambi, wife of Nambi Narayanan, will be played by actress Simran Bagga. She will be reuniting with Madhavan on the big screen after 17 long years. The actors were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal, where Madhavan played the role of Thiruchelvan while Simran’s character was named Indira.

Credits :Times of India

Read More