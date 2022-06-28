Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan dresses to impress as he promotes upcoming biopic on Nambi Narayanan

R Madhavan fans are counting the days to watch his next, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect on the big screen on 1st July. Given that the release is near, the 3 Idiots actor is promoting the upcoming biopic. He was in Hyderabad today to attend a promotional event for the drama inspired by real life. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Main star looked all dapper in semi-formal attire with a shirt and denim.

Earlier today, R Madhvan shared a video on his Instagram, where Suriya was seen visiting the sets of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The Jai Bhim star was surprised to meet the former scientist Nambi Narayanan himself during the shoot. Posting the clip on the photo-sharing app, he captioned the post, "Only my bro @actorsuriya can make me feel so good and react like this... Nambi sir is a huge fan of my bro and his father. #rocketrythefilm."

Suriya is also a part of the project, as he will be seen doing a cameo in all the South versions of the movie. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the Hindi and English versions of the flick.

The film also landed in trouble recently, after one of the events, R Madhavan said that ISRO used Panchangam to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission. The netizens brutally trolled the star on social media for this unthoughtful remark. Nevertheless, the actor later clarified that it was ignorant of him to confuse the almanac with the Panchangam.

Helmed by the protagonist himself, the venture will also see Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles.

