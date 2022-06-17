Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan looks handsome in mundu as he visits Tirupati to seek blessings

R Madhavan's upcoming much talked film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is gearing up for the grand release next month and the promotions have begun. After launching a glimpse of the film at Times Square in New York, Madhavan along with his team went to Tirupati Temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings. He dressed up in traditional white mundu as he visited the temple to pray for the success of Rocketry.

Madhavan took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic from Tirupati with a happy smile. Along with the pic, the actor shared a BTS video of Rocketry's music. In the video, Madhavan can be seen speaking about what went to make the music of the film along with the BTS scenes and music sessions.

A few days ago, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect got featured on Times Square in New York. The actor shared the video on his official Instagram handle. While sharing the video, he wrote, "When our labour of love is seen on Times Square on the worlds largest billiboard."

Also Read: R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect takes over Times Square; WATCH

R Madhavan will next take on the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film will also mark his debut as a director.

The project stars Rajit Kapur, Simran, Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles. Furthermore, the film will also have Shah Rukh Khan in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will be a part of the other versions of the flick. Rocketry The Nambi Effect is likely to release on 1st June 1 this year.