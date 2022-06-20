Rocketry The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan is seen as the young patriotic scientist in the latest poster; PIC

The much-awaited biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, which has been headlined by R Madhavan has already created a lot of buzz among the movie buffs. Adding to the hype, the makers have dropped a new poster from the film, which features the star as a young visionary with a rocket and India's flag by his side.

Posting the picture on Instagram, R Madhavan penned, "NEW POSTER FOLKS —The story of a great scientist, a true patriot, who was turned into a villain in the blink of an eye. Rocketry The Nambi Effect releasing in theatres on 1st July 2022."

Check out the poster below:

A glimpse of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was featured in New York's Times Square a couple of days ago. The actor posted the video of the proud moment on the photo-sharing app and wrote, "When our labour of love is seen on Times Square on the worlds largest billboard."

R Madhavan will essay the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The story follows his life from his graduation days at Princeton University, till the time he was falsy accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. The project will further mark R Madhavan's debut as a director. Another exciting fact for the movie buffs is that the flick will see Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya will appear in the South versions of the film.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is slated to appear in the cinema halls on 1st July this year and will be out in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and English. Rocketry The Nambi Effect premiered at the prestigious 75th Cannes Film Festival on the 19th May this year and R Madhavan also graced the fest along with his team.

