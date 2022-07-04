Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Rajinikanth says 'must watch' as he congratulates R Madhavan on directorial debut

R Madhavan is flying high as his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he is also the protagonist, is receiving good response from audiences and critics alike. Superstar Rajinikanth also took to his Twitter handle and congratulated R Madhavan and team for Rocketry with a special note. He also called it a 'must watch' film.

Rajinikanth penned a note, which read, "Rocketry is a must watch movie for everyone - especially the youth. For the space research development of our country

Mr. Padma Bhushan, who suffered many hardships and made sacrifices. Madhavan has proved himself to be at par with the best directors in his first film as a director by portraying the story of Nambi Narayanan very realistically. My thanks and appreciation to him for giving me such a movie."

To note, R Madhavan played the role of the decorated aerospace engineer from ISRO, Nambi Narayanan for his forthcoming biopic, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film also marked his debut as a director. The film also features Shah Rukh Khan playing a cameo role in the Hindi and English versions of the drama, while Suriya in the South versions of the flick.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is picking up pace at the box office. The film, which released on July 1, is getting a positive word-of-mouth and currently holding an IMDb rating of 9.3.

Speaking about why he chose to make film on Nambi Narayan, Madhavan said, "It happened that I heard Nambi Narayanan's story from somebody who said there was a good-looking ISRO scientist who had an affair with a Maldivian woman and because of that he sold secrets of Indian rocketry to Pakistan. He was arrested, tortured, and almost killed, and then he came out and proved that he was innocent. So I said great ya, you know poor man's James Bond story. But, when I met him, it was like I was hit by a sledgehammer. I knew that as a person, we as a society and as a nation were missing this whole picture.