Rocketry: The Nambi Effect Twitter Review: R Madhavan brings alive the spirit of living legend Nambi Narayanan

R Madhavan made his first attempt at the direction with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, a biopic on the life of former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan. Apart from helming the drama, he has also played the titular character in the flick, which also shows Simran as Meena Narayanan and Ravi Raghavendra as Vikram Sarabhai. The film has released in theatres today and looks like netizens are in awe of it. The movie is off to a tremendous start.

Let us see what some of the moviegoers wrote on Twitter after watching the drama. A viewer penned on the micro-blogging site, "#RocketryTheNambiEffect #FilmReview "What A Film & What A Classic Take Off" BRILLIANT@ActorMadhavan brings Alive the Spirit of Our True Living Legend Padma Bhushan Scientist Nambi Narayanan With His Detailed Research Study Put to Execution with Supreme Control." Another one wrote, "1st Half - B R I L L I A N T."

For the unversed, the film journals Nambi Narayanan's life from his early days as a graduate student at Princeton University, till the time he was falsely accused of espionage as a scientist. The project has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, English and it has also been dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. This much-hyped venture also stars Misha Ghoshal, Ravi Raghavendra, Muralidaran, Shyam Renganathan, and Karthik Kumar in ancillary roles.

The film has Shah Rukh Khan in a special role in the Hindi and English version of the biopic, while Suriya is a part of the other versions of the drama.

Seeing the initial response to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, it will be exciting to see how the movie performs at the box office.

