Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Vijay Sethupathi gets clicked with R Madhavan at success bash in Mumbai; PICS

R Madhavan is flying high as his directorial debut film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he is also the protagonist, is having a decent run at the box office. The film, which was released on July 1, recently released on the OTT platform and is gaining a good response there too. Today, R Madhavan and teamed gathered for a special success bash in Mumbai and Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi attended the event.

Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan got clicked together in Mumbai at the success bash of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The actors posed for paps along with the team in bright smiles. Both the actors opted for causal looks as they got papped together.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect deals with the life of the former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was wrongfully accused of espionage and was even imprisoned back in 1994.

In the meantime, after winning countless hearts on the big screens, this venture is now available on the OTT platform as well. It was premiered on the 26th of July this year. R Madhavan himself, this highly acclaimed biopic marks the directorial debut of the actor. Bankrolled by Tricolour Films in association with Varghese Moolan Pictures, the movie further stars Simran and Ranjit Kapoor in prominent roles along with a special cameo by Suriya.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is busy with Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas at the moment. He will be sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif and Sanjay Kapoor in the film. His other projects include Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s forthcoming web series. It will also have Kabir Singh star, Shahid Kapoor, as part of the core cast. He also has a movie titled Michael with Sundeep Kishan.