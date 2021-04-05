  1. Home
Rocketry: R Madhavan reveals PM Modi showed concern for Nambi & wrong done to him; Shares PICS from the meet

R Madhavan took to his Twitter space and shared some photos from his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientist Nambi Narayanan while revealing that the PM watched some video clips from the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
April 5, 2021
Rocketry: R Madhavan reveals PM Modi showed concern for Nambi & wrong done to him; Shares PICS from the meet
Sensational star R Madhavan recently revealed on social media that he has tested positive for Covid 19. As soon as he tweeted about his Covid test, the Alaippayithe actor received a lot of wishes from his fans and celebrities for his speedy recovery. On April 1, he released the trailer of one of his most expected films Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Now, he has shared a few photos on Twitter where he can be seen along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientist Nambi Narayanan. 

Sharing the photos, Madhavan announced on social media that he showed some video clips from the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to the Prime Minister. He wrote, “A few weeks ago, @NambiNOfficial and I had the honour of calling on PM @narendramodi. We spoke on the upcoming film #Rocketrythefilm and were touched and honored by PM's reaction to the clips and concern for Nambi ji & the wrong done to him. Thank you for the privilege sir (sic)"

See the Tweet here:

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect marks the directorial debut of R Madhavan. The film also features Simran Bagga, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Karthik Kumar, Ron Donachie, Jagan in important roles, while Sam CS composed music. The film will be based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, the rocket scientist, with R Madhavan playing the lead role. Meanwhile, R Madhavan recently revealed that he has tested positive for Covid 19, right after Bollywood actor Amir Khan announced about his Covid test.

