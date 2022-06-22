Rocketry’s R Madhavan on the North vs South films debate: The weak ones are trying to see a pattern

R Madhavan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan is one such actor who has featured in Tamil and Hindi films throughout his career. Amid the promotions, the actor shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate of North vs South films. The actor believes that too much hue and cry is happening around the topic. Read on to know what he feels about the subject.

In a conversation with IndiaToday.in, Madhavan maintained that there’s a lot of ‘hue and cry’ around the language debate. The Vikram Vedha actor expressed that while three films from the South industries namely, RRR, Pushpa, and KGF Chapter 2, did extremely well at the box office, there were other films that did fairly well. He goes on to mention that there were Hindi films (Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) that did well too. Madhavan opined that people’s acceptance has broadened due to the pandemic. He stated that the audience will accept films that they like while rejecting those that they don’t. “That’s always going to be there,” he said.

Continuing further, Madhavan articulated that there is no fixed pattern or formula to what works and what does not. “Finding a formula there is not possible. I think the weak ones are trying to see a pattern in it. The idea is to make films that are aspirational enough to bring the audience to the theatres. Some films may not have worked as they may have fallen into the pandemic bracket. That's all there's to it. Why have we become a country that wants to make news about everything?”, the actor said.

Meanwhile, talking about Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the 1st of July. It will mark Madhavan’s directorial debut, who has also written the film and essayed the titular role of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of espionage. The biographical drama will be releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It will also be dubbed in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

