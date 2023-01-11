Rocketry: The Nambi Effect In Oscars' First List: R Madhavan is 'in a daze'
R Madhavan starrer Rocketry - the Nambi Effect has gone global and is eligible for Oscars 2023. The actor cannot stop smiling at this huge feat.
R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film received immense acclaim and applause from the audience worldwide. Now, the film reached new heights as it got selected in the longlist of Oscars 2023. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is qualified for the Oscars 2023. The Madhavan starrer got selected in the long list along with four other South Indian movies The Kashmir Files, Rishab Shetty's Kantara, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathaiwadi, Kichcha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona and Iravin Nizhal also
R Madhavan being expressive about the film being on the Oscars First List says, “This film continues to give. The journey gets more rewarding and we are all in a daze. Firstly the love of the people around the world. Nambi sir getting the recognition he so richly deserved and NOW this, what more can I ask for from my directorial debut. The excitement begins again."
Talking about how he cannot stop smiling at the feat, he also added, “I feel a great sense of gratitude and now the excitement has crept in about the Oscars. The whole team of Rocketry is going to give it the best shot at this nominations and do what we need to do with the campaign and leave the rest of God. This feels extremely fantastic and I am sorry, I’m grinning like a Cheshire cat!"
About Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
For the first time in his career, the star donned multiple hats of director, producer and actor for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The biographical drama is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.
Financed by the production house Tricolour Films in association with Varghese Moolan Pictures, the flick also has Simran and Ranjit Kapoor in prominent roles. In addition to this, the film has a special cameo by Suriya in the South versions of the movie, whereas the English and Hindi versions have a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan.
Even after two fresh releases hit the theatres, Rocketry's performance remained exceptional, due to positive word of mouth. The film, which was released on July 1, currently holds an IMDb rating of 9.3. After winning countless hearts on the big screens, this venture is now available on the OTT platform as well. It was premiered on the 26th of July this year.
