Rocky Bhai Yash’s working stills from KGF: Chapter 1 sets released by the makers; See PHOTOS

Pan Indian star Yash's KGF: Chapter 1's makers released some working stills of Rocky Bhai from the sets of the film.

Yash is one of the most popular pan Indian actors. His magnum opus KGF: Chapter 1 created huge records at the Box Office and it was lauded by fans and critics alike. At a time when the makers of the Prashanth Neel directorial are busy with the shooting of the film’s second part, the makers have released some working stills of Yash from KGF: Chapter 1. In the photos, Yash can be seen delivering some powerful performance.

Meanwhile, earlier in October, Yash finally joined the team of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2. After 7 months of being on halt, the makers restarted the shooting schedule last month. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, and Prakash Raj in important roles. Yash, who will be seen back in the role of Rocky, took to Twitter as he resumed shooting of the highly-awaited sequel. "Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to sail. After a long break. #Rocky sets sail from today (sic)," Yash tweeted.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, the latest reports suggest that the film’s main antagonist Sanjay Dutt will fry down to Hyderabad to shoot his portions for the film. Earlier, when the actor announced that he was diagonised with cancer, the makers revealed that only a few portions of the actor is left to finish his portions for the film. While there’s no official announcement regarding Sanjay Dutt joining the sets, the report is still making the rounds on social media.

