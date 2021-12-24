Rocky Movie Review: A spine-chilling thriller that entertains you in parts

Title: Rocky

Director: Arun Matheeswaran

Cast: Vasanth Ravi, Bharathiraja

Rating: 2.5/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Rocky (Vasantha Ravi) is just out from prison after 17 years of imprisonment. He is in search of his sister Amudha. He has a doubt on Manimaaran (Bharathiraja) has something do to with the missing of his sister. So who he manages to her find her, and what happens in the process where he tries to find her makes the crux of the story.

Parents are Rocky fled Sri Lanka which is their home country. They do this in order to escape from war and they land in Tamil Nadu where they seek asylum. Rocky’s father starts committing crimes to fill their stomachs and when he dies, his son steps into his shoes.

Rocky is a violent film. Probably it is that one Tamil film where you get to see a lot of violent scenes which were never shown in any other film till now. It is not for the ones who have a weak heart. A lot of mental exhaustion is caused by watching this film and it can leave an impact on you for a long time.

Vasanth Ravi has done a great performance. He will make you shiver and give you chills in your spine. His performance is top notch and will definitely win your the hearts. Bharathiraja, as usual, has nailed the performance. Camera work of the film is also great and the screenplay is fantastic.

After a long time, a really violent and edge of the seat kind of thriller has come from the Tamil cinema. Director Arun Matheeshwaran has done a good job. He has written a good script that definitely entertains in parts. He got the best performances out from all the artistes in the film.

This week, you can definitely give this film a watch if you are someone who likes spine chilling thrillers.

Also Read: Anil Kapoor watches Nayanthara and Vasanth Ravi's film Rocky; Calls it 'terrific'