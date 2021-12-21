Rocky promo video: Nayanthara’s fervent portrayal will give you goosebumps; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vasanth Ravi are all set to share the screen space in the upcoming action thriller, Rocky. The film is ready to hit the screens on December 23, 2021, and the makers have just dropped an intriguing promo video of the film. The almost one and a half minute video will keep you at the edge of the seat till the very end. Especially the fervent portrayal by Southern sensation Nayanthara. Her dialogue delivery is absolutely in sink with the feel of the film. In the video, she is even seen carrying around a blood stained hammer.

Makers of Rocky have been giving sneak peek into the film to keep the fans hooked. Just recently, the second trailer for the film was released and it managed to increase the curiosity of the fans, as expected. Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Rocky will see Bharathiraja and Rohini playing interesting parts. Shreyaas Krishna has done the cinematography for the film and Nagooran has taken care of the editing. Music for this action packed outing has been scored by Darbuka Siva and RA studios will be financing the project. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will be presenting the film.

Check out the Promo Video below:

Also, Nayanthara will be a part of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The romantic comedy directed by Vignesh Shivan also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha as leads. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film. Bankrolled by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, the film is expected to release by February 2022.