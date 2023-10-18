Rohini Theater reopens after renovation ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo release

The unfortunate incident that took place at the time of the trailer release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo on 6th October in the iconic Rohini Main Screen in Chennai has reopened its doors to eager cinephiles.

The theater has undergone a transformation, featuring new and comfortable furnishings, demonstrating the management's commitment to providing a top-notch cinematic experience as they re-furnished the seats to give the audience a comfortable experience.

Images released on the theatre's official Twitter page showcase the inviting new look, suggesting that delightful experience await patrons.

Check out the tweet below:

