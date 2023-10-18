Rohini Theater reopens after renovation ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo release

The iconic Rohini Main Screen in Chennai has reopened its doors to eager cinephiles after undergoing a transformation. The theater now features new and comfortable furnishings.

Written by Addla Sreeja Published on Oct 18, 2023   |  07:18 PM IST  |  328
Thalapathy Vijay, Rohini Theatre (Pc: LEO OFFICIAL , Rohini Silver Screens X (formally Twitter) )
Thalapathy Vijay, Rohini Theatre (Pc: LEO OFFICIAL , Rohini Silver Screens X (formally Twitter) )

Key Highlight

The unfortunate incident that took place at the time of the trailer release of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo on 6th October in the iconic Rohini Main Screen in Chennai has reopened its doors to eager cinephiles.

The theater has undergone a transformation, featuring new and comfortable furnishings, demonstrating the management's commitment to providing a top-notch cinematic experience as they re-furnished the seats to give the audience a comfortable experience.

Images released on the theatre's official Twitter page showcase the inviting new look, suggesting that delightful experience await patrons.

Check out the tweet below:

ALSO READ: SHOCKING: Thalapathy Vijay fans destroy Rohini theater property during special screening of Leo trailer

About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Addla Sreeja

Addla Sreeja, a postgraduate in mass communication and journalism and alumna of St. Francis College for Women, is a

...
Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Rohini SilverScreens X (formally Twitter)

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!