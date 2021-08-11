Roja’s husband and producer RK Selvamani blames Silambarasan TR for FEFSI-Producer Council split

The Tamil Film Producers Council recently announced that it is completely breaking ties with the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI). TFPC has cancelled its one-to-one agreement with FEFSI after decades of working together. FEFSI head R.K. Selvamani recently released a statement about the same and has blamed Silambarasan TR for these troubled ties between them. Simbu and his film ‘Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu’ are the primary reasons for the rise of the dispute.

Three producers filed a complaint against Simbu for incurring a huge loss to them. Michael Rayappan, producer of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan apparently stated that he has suffered a huge loss by Simbu not cooperating with the shoot. Another producer named Alwyn Vijay said that he paid Simbu Rs 50 Lakhs for a film with Gautham Menon but the actor did not respond to him and neither returned the money.

Lingusamy's Tirrupathi Brothers also stated on giving out an advance of 1 crore to Silambarasan TR but the project didn't happen.

Amidst these, Vendhu Thanindhadhu Kaadu's producer Ishari Ganesh promised Linguswamy to get his advance amount settled soon and other disputes as well. On this, Ishari Ganesh sought permission from the council to allow the FEFSI members to participate in the 4-day shooting schedule of the film, held outside Chennai.

RK Selvamani, the head of FEFSI had permitted his workers to proceed with the shoot but the council was not happy with workers working for the project and severed ties with it. The decision has apparently caused the ego tussle.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna is over the moon; Beats Pooja Hegde, Rakul Preet, Janhvi Kapoor as she achieves THIS feat