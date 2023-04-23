Romance brewing between Sagar Surya and Cerena in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 5 house

Bigg Boss Season 5 is almost in its fourth week now and has been a keenly contested season so far, with the usual drama, romance, and fights like the previous seasons. There has not been any dearth of quality entertainment on the show with the fun fights and inside drama between the diverse set of contestants. The show has already had two wild card entries and two convictions and the number of candidates has gone down from eighteen at the beginning of the season to 17 as of now. The mix of contestants have been mostly low profile this season except for some exception but they have been able to land a fan following through their short stint in the show. One particular duo has been building up a slow narrative that is fast gaining traction. The duo under question are the contestants Sagar Surya and Cerena Ann Johnson.

A possible relationship in the making in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 house?

Romantic relationships and fake alliances have always been a high point of the Bigg Boss format, with contestants constantly trying to one-up each other in the game one step at a time. The participants are clearly prepared for the successful trends from past seasons and strategies that have resulted in a popular audience response.

However, there have been contestants, who have not been able to crack the formulas and have been called out for their strategies by fellow contestants.

One such much-discussed romantic duo in the show has undoubtedly been Sagar Surya and Cerena Ann Johnson, who has been going through a new narrative around their relationship on the show. The duo seems to be sharing that special vibe on the show, that is common to similar relationships from the previous seasons. Audiences have been speculating a possible romance between the two, going by their interactions with fellow contestants and within the show. There has however been some speculation by Sagar Surya’s father which is getting some attention among the Bigg Boss fan community.

Sagar Surya’s father feels otherwise. His father came out denying any possibility of Sagar involving himself in any romantic relationships on the show. During a recent interview, the father opened up that Sagar never engages with the thought of such plans on the show, and he is assured that his son is not of an age where he can get into a relationship and marriage. His father said, “I believe that there will be no such thing."

