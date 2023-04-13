Romance on a yacht: Throwback to a time when Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan set couple goa

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is undoubtedly the most famous couple in Tamil cinema. The duo has been together since 2015. Their love story began on the sets of the movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and they tied the knot last year officially, after lots of speculation from the press and media. Both remained tight-lipped about their relationship status for more than seven years and remained to be dating in private. The couple welcomed twin boys recently through surrogacy and has been off social media and was recently spotted at their family temple. The couple seems to be having a great time exploring a new phase in their relationship even in between tight schedules.

Throwback to a romantic getaway

Their love story dates back to Vignesh Shivan’s days as an aspiring director, who approached the actress back in 2014 to pitch a script he had written for Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The film eventually wound up changing their lives as Vignesh Shivan had shared in the past regarding their first meeting narrating the script, “I first thought this as just an opportunity to sit and talk to Nayanthara for one-and-half hours. I was sure that she wouldn’t take it up. I, initially, had Nazriya in my mind for the film. But I didn’t want to miss out on meeting Nayanthara.” This encounter eventually led her to sign on for his film and the rumours of their relationship started making rounds from the film sets but the duo denied all such press talk. However, after a few months, it was officially confirmed that they had started dating but kept it all under wraps away from the buzz of celebrity glitz till their wedding. The throwback post is something Vignesh Shivan posted in the past, where the duo seemed to be sharing a romantic getaway in a private yacht. The post from his birthday is a timely reminder of their unique love story. The post captioned “Dreamy Days” is getting traction on social media and is sure to make fans happy for their favourite celebrity couple.

Upcoming Projects

Nayanthara, who was recently seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s “Connect”, is busy shooting for her Bollywood debut Jawan, where she will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The film directed by Atlee is one of the most anticipated films of the year. She is also shooting the final schedule for Jayam Ravi starrer Iraivan. She also recently announced a romantic comedy alongside her “Raja Rani” co-star Jai, the yet untitled film being referred to as Nayanthara 75 as of now. Vignesh Shivan was expected to direct Ajith Kumar in his next but recent developments indicate him joining hands with “Love Today” fame Pradeep Ranganathan” but no official confirmation regarding this project has been announced officially.

