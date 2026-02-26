Romance Tales: How Rashmika Mandanna went from being scared of Vijay Deverakonda to becoming his wife

The lovebirds of South cinema, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, have finally become husband and wife. The couple got hitched in two different ceremonies, and it was everything they wanted. While the world now knows every minute detail of their three-day wedding, not everyone knows that Rashmika was actually intimidated by Vijay when she started her career in the Telugu industry.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda went from being co-stars to life partners. In the past years, the dynamics of their relationship changed. By the time she made her Telugu debut with Chalo in 2018, Vijay was a star and had led the romantic drama blockbuster film, Arjun Reddy.

The couple then shared screen for the first time in the rom-com titled Geetha Govindam. Since it was her first time working with the actor, Rashmika was a little intimidated by him, maybe because of the rugged and aggressive personality he portrayed in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie.

While talking to The News Minute, the Animal actress admitted, “I was scared when I first shot with him, as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow, and I found it easy to work with him.” In the same movie, they kissed on-screen for the first time. While there was an awkwardness between them, the stars never let it reflect on camera.

Sharing how she felt at that moment, Rashmika divulged that a kiss is a very personal and intimate thing for her. Hence, when scores of people were looking at them in the act, she was gobsmacked, and so was Vijay. But they eventually found comfort in each other’s presence, which later translated into their second film, Dear Comrade.

While they felt the spark in 2018, it was Bharat Kamma’s romantic actioner that brought them closer. While they remained tight-lipped about their emotions for one another, during his appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show in 2022, he admitted being fond of Rashmika. Deverakonda also revealed that they shared a beautiful bond that was created while working together.

Last year, at a promotional event for The Girlfriend, without naming Vijay, she spilled that he healed her from a pain he did not cause. “He holds the same importance in my life as this film does,” she expressed. Today (February 26, 2026), they stepped into a new phase of life in the presence of their near and dear ones.

