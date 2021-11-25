Romance Tales: Jr NTR, Lakshmi Pranathi are a perfect example of first love & match made in heaven

One of the most sought-after couples of Tollywood, Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are known for being a constant support for each other. While Jr NTR is a successful star, Lakshmi Pranathi, off-screen, supports him through thick and thin. They together make for a power couple. Jr NTR and Lakshmi were just meant-to-be.

It was an arranged marriage, set by his parents. Lucky are those people who find their soulmate to hold them forever in an arranged marriage. Jr NTR and his wife are a perfect example of the first look. Today we talk about a very simple and sweet love story of them.

The power couple tied the knot on 11 May 2011 in Hyderabad followed by a grand reception attended by their close friends and family members.

Lakshmi is one of the biggest influences in the actor's life. The Aravinda Sametha actor is less expressive and likes to keep himself away from the media glare. The actor rarely opens up about his personal or love life. During one of the interviews with Deccan Chronicle, Jr NTR shared how Lakshmi changed him into what he is now.

"I really do feel special being married to this wonderful woman. She has done a lot for me and she is my anchor after my mum in my house, and that’s the other reason for me to stay at home. I am very cozy at home and I never really feel this need to go out. More importantly, she gives me these suggestions on how women of the present generation want to see lead actors," the actor had said in a throwback interview a few years ago.

"During the early stages of our married life, Pranathi did struggle to adjust for a few months. But she is a very strong woman mentally, stronger than me," he added.

As a couple, they do not talk about films and work at home but they do watch movies together. They have developed understanding and maturity in their relationship with each passing year.

He sure knows how to impress and pamper his ladylove. The actor, when he feels low, cooks a good meal for his wife. When he is stressed he spends most of his time with kids and wife or either take them on a holiday.

He might not be active on social media as much as other actors are, but the actor's whatever few posts are, they are all about his happy moments with family.

